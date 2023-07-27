Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,110,000. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,859,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,035,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 745,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

