Tenable Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TENB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $925,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

