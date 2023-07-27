Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives $16.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TERN. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -1.05. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

