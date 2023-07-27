Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBI. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

TCBI stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Cummings acquired 1,110 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,233. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

