Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) PT Lowered to $1,371.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,509.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,356.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,620.74. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,739.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

