Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 10,182 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.