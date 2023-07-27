Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 21,690 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

