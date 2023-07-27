Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 34,086 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

