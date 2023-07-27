Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $408.42 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.17 and a 200-day moving average of $362.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.