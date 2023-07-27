Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 19,270 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $202,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

