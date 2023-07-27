Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 20,447 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

NYSE:MGM opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

