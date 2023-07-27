Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 8,841 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

