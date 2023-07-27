Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Cable One worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 0.2 %

CABO opened at $721.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $602.70 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.57.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,021.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

