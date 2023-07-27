Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

