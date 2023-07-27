Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

