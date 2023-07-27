Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSS opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

