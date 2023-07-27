Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 1,499.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Evergy by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

