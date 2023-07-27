Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 12,483 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Turner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envestnet Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of ENV opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

