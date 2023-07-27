Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,147 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $358.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.44 and a 200-day moving average of $302.89.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
