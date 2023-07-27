Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.