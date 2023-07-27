TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

