The AES Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AES in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Get AES alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AES. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

AES Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AES opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.