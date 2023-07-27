The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,049.72

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,049.72 ($13.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($14.04). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.04), with a volume of 24,511 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,049.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,057.53. The stock has a market cap of £470.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13,687.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,250.00%.

Insider Activity at The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp acquired 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,057 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £79,570.96 ($102,027.13). 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.