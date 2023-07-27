The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $10,360,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.