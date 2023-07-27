The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Cheesecake Factory Price Performance
Shares of CAKE stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $10,360,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
