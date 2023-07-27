The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $78.11 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

