The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.91. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 12,964 shares.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.