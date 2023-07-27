The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.91. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 12,964 shares.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
