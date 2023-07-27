The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Neutral

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 255 ($3.27) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 195 ($2.50) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.22 on Monday. South32 has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

