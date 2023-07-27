The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) to Neutral

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Breville Group Price Performance
BVILF opened at C$13.05 on Monday. Breville Group has a 52 week low of C$11.76 and a 52 week high of C$14.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78.
Breville Group Company Profile
