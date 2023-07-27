The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) to Neutral

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BVILF opened at C$13.05 on Monday. Breville Group has a 52 week low of C$11.76 and a 52 week high of C$14.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

