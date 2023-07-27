The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $22.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.