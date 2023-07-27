The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

