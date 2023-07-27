The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
