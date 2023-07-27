The Marcus Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million.

Marcus Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.