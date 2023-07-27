The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $546.02

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.02 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 562.50 ($7.21). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 561 ($7.19), with a volume of 107,875 shares traded.

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 568.77. The company has a market cap of £813.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9,333.33%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

