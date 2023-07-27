The Southern Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.