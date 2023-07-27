The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Williams Companies by 591.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 902.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

