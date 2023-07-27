The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,925,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,663,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

