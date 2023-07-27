The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
Williams Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.
Williams Companies stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,925,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,663,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
