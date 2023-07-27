Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

THNCF opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.

