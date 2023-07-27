Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.
TLRY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.
Tilray Trading Up 14.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.60.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
