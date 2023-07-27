Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

TLRY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Tilray Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

