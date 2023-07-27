Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$92.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$86.00 to C$92.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.40.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$86.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.32 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6760563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.