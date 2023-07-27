Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.01

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $13.79. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 10,833 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

