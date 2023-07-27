TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Raised to $7.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.
TRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 143.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $596.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.03.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
