Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $256.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.15.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

