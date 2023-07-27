Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $256.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.15.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What are Commodities and are they Safe Investments?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.