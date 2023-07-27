Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,386,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rover Group by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rover Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $991.10 million, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.