Traders Buy High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

