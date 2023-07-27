Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
GWRE stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
