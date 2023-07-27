Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 382,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWRE stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.