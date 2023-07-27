Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $69.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after acquiring an additional 729,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

