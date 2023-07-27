TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Financial Analysis

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAct Technologies and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $58.14 million 1.49 -$5.94 million $0.15 58.20 CCUR N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -13,636.36

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAct Technologies. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAct Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransAct Technologies and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies 2.19% 4.53% 3.11% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats CCUR on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts and accessories; maintenance and repair services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, Ithaca, EPICENTRAL, and Printrex brands for food service technology, point of sale automation, casino and gaming, lottery, and oil and gas markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through its Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.