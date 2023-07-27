TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 1,974,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

