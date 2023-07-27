Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $32.56 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.