Trinity Tvl X, Llc Sells 15,883 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 15,883 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,984.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trinity Tvl X, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $41,298.00.

ThredUp Stock Up 6.9 %

ThredUp stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ThredUp by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

