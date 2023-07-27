Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Raised to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 1,526 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $287,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

